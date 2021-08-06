Sumsum praises Shatta Wale for dashing him $100

Fri, 6 Aug 2021 Source: zionfelix.net
Ghanaian actor, Sumsum Ahuofe, has praised Shatta Wale for his kind gesture.
He revealed in a video available to Zionfelix.net that the Shatta Movement leader dashed him $100.
According to him, Shatta Wale put the money in his pocket when they met recently.
Sumsum explained that Shatta Wale asked him to use it to buy something drink.
He was happy about Shatta’s composure during their chit-chat.
Sumsum advised other public figures to show love to others when they meet.
