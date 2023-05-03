Sunday is not McBrown’s lucky day - Ekatso advises Onua TV to change schedule for new show

Apostle Frank Gogo alias Ekatso of Jehovah the Creator of All Nations Church, has admonished Media General, owners of Onua TV to change the airing schedule of their new program hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.

The actress in a controversial move left her former employees, Despite Media where she was the host of a Saturday night entertainment show, United Showbiz, to join Onua TV.



Speaking in an interview with Oman Channel, Apostle Ekatso said her new program which had a successful maiden airing on Sunday, April 30, 2023, is likely to fail unless it is changed to Saturday.



“What is actually going to be a problem for her program is that Sunday is not her lucky day. It is Saturday that is her lucky day and as a matter of fact, it is that grace she has that is still working for UTV. She was the reason behind the success of the program at UTV, a lot of people host programs there but why is it that hers is the most successful?



"She has that grace; everything she does on a Saturday will attain success. But in the spiritual realm, I see she doesn’t want to offend a fair man at UTV but if she follows that path it will affect her brand. The name of the fair man is Fadda Dickson, she has a very good relationship with him and it is for that reason she decided on Sunday for her new program,” he stated.



In her opening remarks at the maiden edition of her new show, Nana McBrown touted the success of the program as a testament of God’s blessing on her life saying "whom God has blessed, no man can curse."

"I am very happy and honoured as a married woman who hasn't been in a public space but has received a lot of gifts," she said. "I mean my sponsors. Yes, a program like this, with these big sponsors, proves that what you see is the doing of the Lord, and it is marvellous in our sight. May God be praised. I give big thanks to our sponsors,” she said.















GA/SARA