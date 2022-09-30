1
Supa Gaeta releases 'Road to DND' EP

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: Solomon Boako-Aggrey

Supa Gaeta has released an EP called “Road to DND”.

This tape features Bryan The Mensah, Yung Pabi, Kirani Ayat and many other young cats in the Accra drill pop scene.

Born Solomon Boako-Aggrey, Supa Gaeta is a Ghanaian Afro-fusion musician, producer and sound engineer who loves blending urban, high-life, hip-hop and trap sounds. He is a young prolific genius who got into beat-making early in his life because he loved to experiment on sounds that he had heard in other songs, movies and any form of melody he came across.

Supa Gaeta began to make music in high school as a hobby where his craft and style were heavily influenced by the late 90s and early 2000s Hip-hop, RnB and Hiplife by listening to the likes of Aaliyah, Bow wow, B2K, Static Major of Playa, Pretty Ricky, Ofori Amponsah, Kofi Nti and others.

His skits and freestyles on his social media when he took on music as a career received nods from industry giants including Mr Eazi, Kizz Daniel, GuiltyBeatz, Jae 5, Magnom Beats and more.

Afterwards, Supa Gaeta released his long-awaited 'SUPA SZN' with appearances from Oxlade, Blaqbonez and Wavy The Creator.

“It is important to me to tell my story how I know how to. All my experiences; the good, the bad, the ugly, Supa Gaeta said.

