Support Rocky Dawuni to win Grammy – Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Entertainment journalist and critic, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

Entertainment journalist and critic, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo has expressed worry about how Ghanaians are not hyped enough on Raggae Artist, Rocky Dawuni’s Grammy Nomination.

This is the second time the ace Raggae act, Rocky Dawuni, has been nominated for the prestigious Grammy award.



The veteran artist was nominated in 2016 and lost out to Morgan Heritage.



In an exclusive interview on Onua FM, after the Award in 2016, Rocky told Christian Agyei Frimpong that, “Jamaica had four acts in that competitive category and the country gave them massive support through promotion”.



According to Mr. Asamoah Baidoo, the noise made by Ghanaians back then wasn’t enough. Hence “Branches of the same tree” album lost out. Arnold has advised Ghanaians to rally behind the legendary act to win the Best Global Album Category.



Below is the write-up by Arnold Asamoah Baidoo on his Facebook wall.





MAKE THE NOISE!



In 2016, Rocky Dawuni became the first Ghanaian to attain a Grammy nomination, but he lost out – unfortunately.



In assigning possible reasons that could have been his undoing, Rocky said Ghanaians didn’t show enough support for his nomination.



Attached to this post is a report by Vanguard Nigeria on the 2022 Grammy nominations and strategically, they failed to put Rocky in the headline. That’s been the norm for Nigerian portals for a long time.

They will never project any other except theirs first.



It’s been hours, plenty hours after Rocky’s nod yet, how many of his colleagues, peers, and others have posted to congratulate him or make noise about the honour?



The fact is: the populace has no hand in choosing who wins, technically – but the noise matters. It goes to show how we value and appreciate those who work hard and attain such recognition.



Mind you, the Academy members who vote are also on social media; they hear, they see – they are humans.



Make that noise!