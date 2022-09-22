Support for Black Sherif imperative at this point – Rex Omar rallies

Music Sensation, Black Sherif

Board Chairman for the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) Rex Omar has asked Ghanaians to support Black Sheriff.

He believes that the musician is representing Ghana and should be given the support needed to excel.



“Black Sherif is writing and singing from a higher plane. A real artiste, he needs all our support and prayers,” he said in a Facebook post.

Black Sherif has released a new song called soja.



The latest song tells stories about his life. His new music has attracted the attention of several Ghanaians on social media who have confessed to putting the song on replay.