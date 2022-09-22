0
Menu
Entertainment

Support for Black Sherif imperative at this point – Rex Omar rallies

Black Sherif Sad.png Music Sensation, Black Sherif

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Board Chairman for the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) Rex Omar has asked Ghanaians to support Black Sheriff.

He believes that the musician is representing Ghana and should be given the support needed to excel.

Black Sherif is writing and singing from a higher plane. A real artiste, he needs all our support and prayers,” he said in a Facebook post.

Black Sherif has released a new song called soja.

The latest song tells stories about his life. His new music has attracted the attention of several Ghanaians on social media who have confessed to putting the song on replay.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Mohammed Salisu finally spotted at Black Stars camp
My mom wept after Spain call-up - Nico Williams
Related Articles: