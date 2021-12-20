Support from Nigeria to Ghana is uneven – Guru

Guru

Guru raised concerns on how Nigerian artists do not go all out to support Ghanaian musicians even though the latter does.

In an interview on Showbiz 360, Maradona Yeboah Adjei, popularly known as Guru, bemoaned that Ghanaian acts and music do not receive equal support from Nigerians. This is despite the support shown to the Nigerian music industry by Ghanaians.



He pointed out that such a one-sided push was worrying, and there need be structured policies to help support acts from both countries.



“The rate at which Ghanaians promote Nigerian artistes should be the same energy vice versa. We believe in patriotism. It is about time we look at the bigger picture.”



He further stated that “If we all can be on a bigger picture, that would be awesome. Even though we shoot quality videos, Nigerians do not promote them like the way we promote their music here.”



Responding to the concerns raised by the Ghanaian rapper, Emmanuel Umor Jnr of BBNaija Season 6 fame, Guru mentioned that there may be policies regarding music promotion, which may not be known. Hence there should be measures put in place to revise such policies.



Currently, Guru has launched a ten-day street carnival to connect with fans after the long COVID-19 break.

He added that the free carnival celebrates his ten years of music and entertaining his fans.



“It has been ten solid years of taking from the fans. It is about time we give back to them,” he said.



Speaking about the carnival, he said it is about time Ghanaian music is celebrated. He also commended his colleagues for effortlessly putting up amazing shows this past year.



“We have been lacking this for so long, and now we host our own shows and our colleagues showing us the love is impressing. That’s the way to go,” he added.



Guru indicated that all genres of music like hip-hop, highlife and others will be performed at the event. The ten-day show will be held at Adenta in Accra and climaxed on December 26. He urged all to pass through and have a good time.