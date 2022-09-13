0
Swallow your pride; ask Nigerian musicians how they made it - Wendy Shay tells colleagues

Wendy Shay Wed Bh.png Singer, Wendy Shay

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wendy Shay has said that she will continue to stand by her words despite the backlash from some of her colleagues and music lovers who disagreed with her tweet last Saturday.

In a Twitter post dated September 10, she wrote: "Ghanaian artistes should thank Nigerians artistes, for bringing the world’s attention to Africa …through Afrobeats. Ghana wake up!"

Following the attacks and social media trolls, the 'Uber Diver' singer has come out with an update of her comment, this time, she called on Ghanaian musicians to swallow their pride and learn from Nigerian artistes who continue to travel the world with their good tunes.

According to Wendy, her statement was harmless, adding that her message to the industry was from God.

"Give Nigerian artistes their flowers 4 bringing the world’s attention to Africa thru Afrobeats N u ppl vex? I will say it again let's swallow our pride, go to dem and ask dem how they did it, they might show us the road. God is using me to speak to u. U ppl no wan listen Ghana wake up," read the tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on September 12.







