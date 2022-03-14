0
Swift intervention from Fire Service saves Reggie Rockstone's bar from burning

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian hip-life singer, Reggie Rockstone, has confirmed there was indeed a fire disaster at his popular 'Django bar' on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, he confirmed that the fire consumed the ceiling of the bar during the wee hours of the night after he had held a memorial service for his friend, Rab Bakari.

Reggie Rockstone in an interview with GhanaWeb disclosed that with the swift intervention of the Ghana Fire Service and some people present, they have been able to salvage the situation.

"Yes my roof was hazed by the fire but the fire service came on time. They were swift and the fire has been quenched. Currently, we're fixing some patches in the ceiling but everything is under control. No casualties..nothing really major," he stated.

The news of the fire incident was first shared by popular Ghanaian singer, Efya.

Efya who was with the 'Grandpapa', when the incident occurred, took to Twitter and wrote;

“My God!!! Not Rockstone’s place on fire!! [surprise emoji] wow!!!”

However, Reggie has established that the bar is currently in operation and the fire incident hasn't in any way affected business.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
