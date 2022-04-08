T.T explained his predicament to me - Master Richard discloses

Mikki Osei Berko mourns Psalm Adjeteyfio

Psalm Adjeteyfio confirmed dead

Master Richard calls for support for veterans actors



The economy is not structured to help veterans with their creativity, Master Richard



The co-star of the popular Taxi Driver series, Mikki Osei Berko, popularly known as Master Richard, has revealed some of the challenges the late Psalm Adjetefyio went through while he was alive.



According to him, the veteran actor was in dire need of help when he publicly came out to solicit funds to support himself.



Speaking in an interview on TV3, the Mikki Osei Berko said “he (Adjeteyfio) explained to me his predicaments because he felt that I could understand where his faults are and what he is going through.”

He added that his late colleagues need support but was bashed and castigated by Ghanaians.



“A bit of the time that he was bashed in the media4 when I got the opportunity, I try to tell the people that the man is ill and needed support rather than the castigation and the bashing” 3news.com quoted



Mikki Osei Berko revealed this while paying his tribute to his colleague after he died at his Ayikuma residence in the Shai Osudoku District on April 8, 2020.



He died after a long battle with diabetes and hypertension.



Mikki Osei Berko used the opportunity to call for support for veteran actors, as most of them are now jobless due to low demands for local content.

“It comes back to the same media I keep talking about. I think that a lot of creative artistes are going through situations because the economy is not structured to help them make anything off their creativity and TT was an example.



“As I talk to you, there are no jobs for actors. Why? Because most of the TV stations are showing telenovelas,” he said.



Watch this week's episode of Bloggers' Forum below.



