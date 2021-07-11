TB Joshua delivered me from dogs, evil spirits chasing me in my dreams – Shasha Marley

Ghanaian Reggae musician, Shasha Marley

Ghanaian Reggae singer, Shasha Marley, has said that once in his life, it took the deliverance he received from the late Nigerian Charismatic Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua to become free from evil spirits that haunted him for long.

“I go to sleep and I see myself being chased by dogs and animals and all that. What’s happening to me, Shasha Marley? It was something I experienced along the way. I had some weird dreams which I can’t even explain. I dream of old grannies, dead bodies and a lot of them”.



Shasha Marley narrated his ordeal on Pure Fm in an interview with Hammer Nti on the show “Hammer Time” monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



This according to the musician was the first time he had experienced such things in his life.



He revealed that it was during these times in his life where the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Temitope Balogun Joshua popularly known as T.B. Joshua came to Ghana unannounced but could not meet him.



Shasha Marley continued that he finally met T.B Joshua in Ghana in a second return of which the man of God prayed for him but the problem returned back after three months and it became worst.

According to the “Maata Family” hitmaker, he got a call from the man of God at one midnight when he was still suffering from sleeplessness and was asked to go get an air ticket from one of the branches of his church in Accra and fly to see him in Nigeria.



“I couldn’t sleep after talking to him that night. So early morning the next day, I went straight to the church where they bought the ticket for me and went to Lagos”, Shasha Marley revealed.



“He kept me with him for three weeks, he sent me to his prayer mountain three times and prayed for me”, he said.



“For so long I couldn’t sleep at night but that first night I slept like a baby. It was then that I become relieved”.