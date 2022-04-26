TEMASCO students jam to Adina’s songs

Popular Ghanaian singer, Adina Thembi Ndamse

Adina entertains TEMASCO students

SHS students sing Adina’s songs word-for-word



Video of TEMASCO students jamming to Adina’s songs goes viral



Students of Tema Senior High School (TEMASCO), have been spotted in a viral video grooving to Adina Thembi’s performance.



In the said video which was first shared by Adina, the students were captured in full glee singing along to her songs word-for-word.



Unclear what the occasion was, her award-winning reggae dancehall song, ‘Why’ popped up and all the students gathered in the assembly hall immediately lit up.

With full excitement Adina shared excerpts of her performance on social media with the caption;



“This was too good not to share!! Temascho was an absolute blast! I have mad love for them babies. Full video coming soon Cc #VGMA23.”



