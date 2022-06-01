TIC discloses some artistes he helped go international

TIC talks about artistes he helped

TIC proud of helping some artistes

TIC unhappy up-and-coming acts expect him to greet them



Veteran musician expects awards organisers to send him invitation



Veteran rapper TIC, previously known as TicTac, has made a revelation about some artistes he helped go global.



Speaking on Citi TV’s Upside Down show, the artiste listed Sidney, VVIP formerly known as VIP and Mzbel as some musicians who benefitted from his gesture.



“It's not like I’m the smartest but when Ghanaians weren't thinking about taking Ghana offshore, I did.



“My contract with their production was to take all his artistes global and I did it. Ask him and I did it. Sidney went, VVIP went because they were the main people and later Mzbel came on board,” he disclosed.

TIC had become a household name and was one of the most sought-after artistes on the African market following the release of his successful collaboration with Tony Tetuila, titled, ‘Fe Fe Ne Fe’.



After his entry into the Nigerian market, VIP, Mzbel and Sidney also had their breakthroughs, with Ahomka Wo Mu, 16 years and African Money respectively.



Drifting from artistes he has helped gain global fame, TIC also expressed he wasn’t happy with the way some up-and-coming artistes behave when they meet him.



The veteran mentioned that they expect him to greet them but refused to mention names because it will be assumed that he has a personal grudge against whoever he may bring up.



Meanwhile, the veteran has suggested that he did not attend the Ghana Music Awards event because he was not invited. He argued that based on his achievements, he should be sent an invitation to the event.