'TT is in a spiritual prison, any money he gets will vanish' - Prophetess claims

Sofo Maame Adumtumwaa has dropped very deep revelations about TT’s consistent begging that has now become a national topic.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GHpage media, the seer of Jehovah shockingly disclosed that TT has been spiritually imprisoned, a reason no amount of money can solve his financial woes.



Sofo Maame Adutumwaa added, she knows TT very well and he is aware of what she’s talking about.



Speaking during the interview, the spiritual woman additionally stated that TT is also somehow ungrateful because he alone received over 90,000 cedis just last year but he’s still in financial crisis.



On the authority of Sofo Maame Adumtumwaa, until TT gives his life to Christ, he will continue to wallow in severe poverty.



Background



Veteran Ghanaian actor Psalm Adjetefio took to the internet a week ago to beg Ghanaians to help him get leftovers to eat since there has been a drastic turn of events in his life.

In 2021, Psalm Adjetefio who is known widely as TT received help from Vice President Bawumia, Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey, and other people when he cried about not being able to pay his rent and electricity bill.



According to him, at the time, his rent was due, and risked being evicted. He received cash and gifts from the aforementioned people to help him restart his life.



He was promised a monthly stipend from the Accra Regional Minister after he had received GHS5,000 from the Vice President.



However, it appears, TT has gone broke again after the money and donations he got appeared to have finished.



In exclusive audio he reportedly sent to Media Personality, Mzgee, TT was begging for leftover food. According to him, he has been struggling to survive since he received help from the Minister and the Vice President.



TT intimated that people out there are not ready to help him because they feel he was been supported by the Accra Regional Minister. He revealed, shockingly, that he only received the promised monthly allowance of GHS1,500 from Henry Quartey only once.

Efforts to reach the Accra Regional Minister for the monthly stipend had proved futile, TT had revealed.



He added that he has invested his money into a venture which would yield dividends in the future reason he is broke and hard up.



Watch the video below:



