Ella Cadie to celebrate and acknowledge street entrepreneurs

TV personality, Ella Cadie is set to roll out a television programme dubbed ‘The Hustler Show’ to be aired on Agoo TV, Sunday evenings.

According to Ella, a young entrepreneur making significant strides in the fashion and jewellery industry in Ghana, the show “seeks to throw more light on people who are undertaking small entrepreneurial ventures and living off their hustle. The primary aim of the show is to highlight, acknowledge and celebrate these entrepreneurs, share the stories behind their journey and the changes these hustles have brought to their lives.”



Ella who is CEO of Ella Cadie Jewellery intends to project entrepreneurs whose efforts are changing narratives as well as motivating up-and-coming ones.



“The show will also serve as an avenue to inform, empower and motivate people to recognize and take advantage of the opportunities around them to make a living. This would go a long way to reduce unemployment and its associated implications,” she noted.



“The rate of unemployment keeps rising in the country. This was heightened by Covid-19 and there seems not to be a recovery from the woes of the pandemic anytime soon.

“On the streets of major cities in Ghana, it is not uncommon to come across many people who are young, energetic and willing to work but do not know what to do. For the few who may have an idea of what to do, they are sometimes shy due to public perception of certain jobs. Many have as a result taken to dubious means of making money just to earn a living which is not sustainable,” Ella added as she explained the concept of the show.







