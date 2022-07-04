Tag the people in power - Stonebwoy to tweep who begged for alms

Stonebwoy

Reggae/Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has directed a national service personnel requesting money from him to direct his concerns to people occupying political positions.



A fan of the reggae/dancehall artiste known on the bird app as @blaq_sparo begged the singer for money.



In the tweet, he wrote, “Abi nss boy chairman this morning sloww ooo some small weight for ur boy will make me very happy @stonebwoy”.

Responding to the request on Twitter, Stonebwoy made it known he was fed up with the regular begging of money on social media by the youth and asked them to tag elected state officials in their requests for money.



According to Stoneybwoy, politicians control the economy and he believes they should have some money to spare.



“What do y’all make of the very excessive asking of money on social media? Let's tag the people in power.. maybe some extra notes to be shared for free won't be bad. bet they have the money,” parts of Stonebwoy’s post read.



Although Stonebwoy might have rebuked this particular fan for begging for money on the internet, the ‘mama’ hitmaker is very popular for his generosity to his fans and followers.



In June this year, the singer assisted a final year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to complete the payment of his school fees.

Stonebwoy is believed to have supported the said student with an amount of GHS1500.00.



Before that, during the COVID-19 lockdown period, the singer, in collaboration with the business magnate, Kojo Jones, donated some relief items to the Ashaiman Police Station.



