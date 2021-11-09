Tagoe sisters reveal origin of their stage name

Tagoe Sisters, Musical duo

Ghanaian musical duo, consisting of twins, Lydia Dedei Yawson (nee Tagoe) and Elizabeth Korkoi Tagoe, have disclosed how they came about their stage name ‘Tagoe Sisters’.

According to them, the name was given to them by a stranger called Pecus Laryea who was the host of the ‘Voices in Rhythm’ show aired on GBC at the time.



“Apparently, he was a host of a musical TV show on GBC and wanted us to come sing on his show. He did not know what to call us because we did not have a stage name as all we used to do was sing in churches and back up people when the need arose,” they said.



Talking to Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s Obra Yi’s edition of NsemPii, they said, “Before we went, he asked so how do I introduce you both? Do I call you the “duet twins or the twin sisters? So he asked us what our surname was and when we told him he said, so I will call you the Tagoe Sisters and that was how we got our stage name.”

They emphasized that the man explained to them he wanted a name everyone could mention and one that will be remembered easily so, “We could also be identified easily and Tagoe sisters was the perfect one.”



They shared that it was after that that they decided to keep the name for themselves because it made sense and it was easy for everyone.