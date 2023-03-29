'Take a break from your serious relationship if you are not financially buoyant – Actor

Nigerian actor, Deyemi Okanlawon

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, has advised potential suitors to avoid getting into a committed relationship if they are not financially stable.

He stated this via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, March 28.



According to Deyemi, people should take a break from their ‘serious’ relationships if they are struggling financially to build themselves.



The movie star advised such people, both men and women, to focus on developing themselves first before getting into a serious relationship.



Deyemi tweeted,



“If you’re not yet financially buoyant perhaps it is wise take a break from “serious” relationship and focus on building yourself… this message from the federal association of common sense is for men & women #openletter #butwhatdoiknow



"Everyone should feel free to love and date anyone at any time/stage of their lives if they so choose… but perhaps for more serious (intentional, committed) relationships you may want to approach things slightly different?”

This has drawn massive reactions from netizens who have either agreed or disagreed with the assertion.



See his tweet and comments below,



"You guys should allow poor people fall in love and marry...everyone must not be buoyant...Everyone must not be rich and stable..some people are meant to be poor..allow them breath...poor people even sustain healthy relationships than you self acclaimed rich folks cos they understand themselves and are not expecting anything. Contentment is everything..no do pass urself," a social media user said.



"So are you trying to say that, you already made it before you met your wife sir So broke people don’t deserve love Abi. Make ona dey drop all these advice small small cos if person nor get money at least make he or she experience love too and he fit build himself join," another averred.



