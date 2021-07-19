Take back your property from your ex-wife immediately - Lutterodt advises Odartey Lamptey

• According to Luterodt, Mr Odartey Lamptey should not permit the continuous stay of his ex-wife in the East Legon Apartment

Counsellor Lutterodt has advised former Ghanaian footballer, Mr Odartey Lamptey, to reclaim his house from his ex-wife with immediate effect.



It can be recalled that the estranged wife of the footballer, Gloria Adjoa Appiah-Lamptey, faced severe public backlash following her decision to file a third appeal after the court threw out her second appeal in a bid to continue to stay in a seven-bedroom East Legon mansion built by the footballer.



But reacting to this, Counsellor Lutterodt has established that the former footballer should have taken back his house immediately the judgement was passed.



According to him, the biological father of Gloria’s three children should be the one to provide shelter and not Odartey Lamptey.

“I applaud Odartey Lamptey for his boldness. The fact that he dealt with this issue in accordance of the law, I applaud him. The day Odartey Lamptey decided to give this woman a place to stay after judgement was passed, was his downfall. Follow the rules of the court and take back your house. He needs to take the initiative with immediate effect. The man responsible for the three children should rather be made to provide accommodation for the children. The woman is acting like a pure witch and Odartey should stop acting like it is a joke,” he stated during a discussion with Neat Fm.



He added that the surnames of the three children should be revoked as soon as possible.



“Odartey should as soon as possible change the surnames of the children so his ex-wife should stop having a sense of entitlement,” he added.



