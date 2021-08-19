Take his phone, go live and introduce yourself – Delay to ladies whose boyfriends fail to post them

Deloris Frimpong Manso is the host of 'The Delay Show'

Media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as ‘Delay’, has shared some tips for women whose boyfriends do not usually post them on social media.



Delay said such women should spare some time, hijack their boyfriends’ phones and introduce themselves to the world.



“If he doesn’t post you, take his phone, go live and introduce yourself,” she posted on Twitter.

Her comments have since attracted comments from some individuals on social media who find such a piece of advice misleading and a recipe for break up.



Others have received the advice in good faith as, according to them, it helps clear any doubts of their men being in multiple relationships with other women.



