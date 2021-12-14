Take it easy with me, I’ll speak at the right time - Joyce Blessing pleads with Ghanaians

Joyce Blessing reacts to DNA test brouhaha

Popular gospel musician, Joyce Blessing, has asked Ghanaians to tone down on the harsh criticisms and condemnations meted out to her in the midst of her alleged cheating scandal.



She has asked Ghanaians to take it easy with her as she will address the issue and state her ‘side of the story’ when the time is right.



Joyce Blessing’s comments follow recent reports that her ex-husband discovered through a DNA test that one of their children is not his.

The Gospel singer has since been subjected to attacks and condemnation by a section of Ghanaians following news of her alleged infidelity.



But touching on the magnitude of attacks she has suffered in the hands of some Ghanaians so far, Joyce Blessing pleaded for sympathy.



She also pleaded for forgiveness from fans who are somewhat disappointed by the stories they must have heard about her so far.



“If you’ve heard something about me that has distracted you from my brand and the love you have for me, I pray you forgive me. I’ll encourage you to pls take it easy with me. At the right time, I’ll come and explain myself. If I have said anything wrong against anyone too, I ask for forgiveness. I also want to thank my fans for the words of encouragement and also sticking by me through thick and thin,” she stated during a live worship programme via social media.



Joyce Blessing however sent out words of appreciation to some of her colleagues for reaching out and sticking through these hard times with her.

“Thanks to Obaapa Christy, Opiesie Esther, Florence Obinnim and all the other gospel musicians who have been with me through these times. I can’t thank you well enough,” she added



