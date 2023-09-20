Take your concert to the Achimota Forest! – Kwadwo Sheldon to Shatta Wale

Kwadwo Sheldon and dancehall musician, Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale’s nemesis, Kwadwo Sheldon, has waded into the ongoing rift between the former and Stonebwoy, over the use of the Accra Sports Stadium for their forthcoming events.

Shatta Wale has bemoaned what he described as the unjust allocation of the stadium to Stonebwoy for his BHIM Concert although he was the first to announce his Freedom Wave Concert which is usually held at that particular venue.



Earlier on Tuesday, Shatta attacked Stonebowoy for what he termed as deliberately scheduling his annual BHIM Concert at the same venue and around the same time as his Freedom Wave Festival.



The clash of dates, claims, and threats emanating from Shatta’s rants have caused a stir on social media, particularly Twitter.



The development has since triggered massive reactions from the BHIM Nation and Shatta Movement camps, as well as other showbiz industry stakeholders including Kwadwon Sheldon.



The controversial media personality who has a longstanding feud with Shatta Wale has asked him to cut Stonebwoy some slack.

Sharing his thoughts about the situation in a series of posts on Twitter, Sheldon has asked Shatta to resort to other venues, even if it means considering the Achimota Forest for his December concert.



“What you go fit take show Ashaiman boy? I beg shift make A List Artiste come pass. You no pay for venue but you post flyer. Concert papa b3n? Apeetooorrr! He no go fit do Stonebwoy anything! Make he take ein show Go Achimota Forest!” Kwadwo Sheldon wrote on his Twitter wall.



