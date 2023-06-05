Taking money from women can be dangerous – Strongman explains

Ghanaian rapper, Strongman

Ghanaian rapper, Strongman Burner has advised his fellow men against taking money from their female partners, warning that it can sometimes be dangerous.

According to him, taking money from women mostly goes with a curse, especially when the man cannot follow the binding rules.



He also revealed that men who lure women they are in a relationship with take their money and later dump them risk being cursed.



“I am the type who doesn’t like taking money from women. Money from women goes with curses. You will die early if you do that. Be careful as a man if you like spending money from women”, strongman advised.

He however cautioned men against jilting women who suffered with them.



“it shouldn’t be the lady who has been there for you. You can continue to be bad, but you still need to focus on the lady who helped you in hard times,” Strongman told Hello FM in an interview.