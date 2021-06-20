Takoradi-based artiste Zekay drops ‘Alomo’ and ‘Jole’

Zekay has released two new tracks

Source: Alex Anyarko, contributor

After releasing his first track 'Single One' and second 'Eda Odo Beba' Takoradi-based sensational Zekay has bounced back with two more bangers ‘Alomo’ and ‘Jole’.

His real name is Isaac Affum and he goes by the stage name Zekay and has done exactly what he promised to do by taking his music to the next level.



His style combines Afropop and Ghanaian drums popularly known as jamma.



Zekay is a Sekodi-Takoradi-based artist who has had his songs widely played on radio and television stations in Ghana, Nigeria UK, the USA among others.

Isaac Affum is 50 years old. He attended Prestea Primary school, had his “O” and” A” level at Tarkwa secondary school.



He holds a Degree in Planning from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (1997–2001) and also holds a Master's Degree in Environmental Management and Policy from Cape Coast University (2016-2017).



Take a listen to the two new songs here: