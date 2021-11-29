Talent alone is not enough – Wei Ye Oteng

Wei Ye Oteng is a renowned record producer

Wei Ye Oteng challenges Ghanaian artistes to broaden their horizon

Ghanaian artistes must market themselves better, says Wei Ye Oteng



Wei Ye Oteng provides key solutions for a flourishing Ghanaian music industry



Popular sound producer Wei Ye Oteng has asked Ghanaian musicians to move beyond their talents and market themselves properly in order to be internationally recognized.



The Drumline Studio boss who produced two songs on Rocky Dawuni's Grammy Awards nominated album 'Voice of Bunbon Vol.1' is of the view that the time has come for Ghanaian musicians to focus on pulling the right plugs and building connections that will facilitate their recognition by international award schemes, specifically, the Grammys.



Touching on Rocky Dawuni’s Grammy Awards nomination, Wei Ye Oteng suggested to Ghanaian artistes to have an identity and explore how best they could market their music, and attract investment.



“We need to stay true to ourselves. We need to have organic music. Talent alone is not enough. Releasing an album or EP is not enough. People have good tracks that do not even make it beyond their homes. You ask yourself why? As a country I think we need to make this an agenda.

"We need to know the real directions and how we should kick off before we have the finished product. This is a bigger conversation that needs to have bigger heads. Huge finances, huge connections and a lot is needed,” he stated in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb.



This, he maintained, could help the country secure more nominations at the Grammys.



He said: “Going forward, we’re going to select few people that have what it takes and push them forward to win the Grammys. They’re going to attract that eye and spotlight that we need."



Watch the video below.



