Talented teenage drummer, Aayush, makes Ghana proud

Drummer Aayush

Source: Raissa Sambou, Contributor

Versatile drummer and music icon, Aayush Ramdas has emerged the winner of the drumming category of the prestigious Swarayatra Little Champs Musical Group Talent Competition held in Nigeria recently.

The teenager, who represented the Indian community in Ghana beat several other competitors from different countries to emerge the ultimate winner of the category.



Aayush, who is 14 years old and a pupil of the Delhi Public School in Tema, community 25 gained popularity last year after he part took in the composition of the popular 'Coffin Dance Memes' video which went viral on social media.



Aayush became an instant drumming sensation in the Indian community in the country due to his unique style of putting his craft together.



He regularly records musical videos which he shares on social media as often as possible for his fans and other music lovers.



Father of the drumming sensation Mr P.T Ramdass in an interview with The Spectator said "As parents, our primary responsibility is to help our children identify their passion and preserve their originality.



Aayush was very passionate about drums right from the tender age of four and we bought him a complete drum set when he was six years old. Initially, we arranged a tutor for Aayush for a few weeks but the teacher could not come regularly."

However, he explained that Aayush picked up on his own and started playing rhythm for some of Mr Ramdass' Guitar Instrumental.



He said, to fuel the passion of his son, he encouraged him to do stage shows at every available opportunity and "here we are, a Father-Son Duo who do one recording every weekend and share within our WhatsApp groups and Instagram."



He revealed that Aayush was also invited to perform at the inauguration of an Indian Restaurant in Tema named ‘Meet N Eat’ and was gifted with an Octapad in appreciation for his outstanding performance.



Mr Ramdass mentioned that he had a band called PT’s Nest which is quite famous in the Indian community in Ghana.



He further revealed that Aayush aspires to be like the prominent Indian drummer, Mr Sivamani who is well known internationally for his talent in drumming.



He expressed gratitude to Ghanaians and Indians for their support over the years and assured them that there was more to come from the camp of Aayush.