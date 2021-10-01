Talkertainment: Adelaide The Seer opens up on career struggles, split with DopeNation

Fri, 1 Oct 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
She defied all odds and is pursuing a career in the music industry.
This is the story of Adelaide, a young lady who did not let her visual impairment deter her from following her dreams.
In this episode of Talkertainment, Adelaide talks about the many struggles saddled with her career.
Adelaide also disclosed issues relating to the split with her former management among other interesting revelations.
Join host, Elsie Lamar as she finds out more about Adelaide The Seer, this Friday on GhanaWeb TV on Youtube.
Watch the video below
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- I was arrested, deported from 3 African countries and almost killed in Zambia – Wode Maya
- I wasn't given 'free sex' by the Himba tribe - Wode Maya clears air
- You can make $10,000 - $100,000 on YouTube, use social media wisely - Wode Maya
- You need haters to make you grow - Wode Maya
- Talkertainment: Vlogger who visited tribe that offers wives to visitors shares experience
- Read all related articles