Talkertainment: All about Smallgod in 30 minutes

Smallgod Blue Hg.png Musician and song producer, Smallgod

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian songwriter and entrepreneur, Smallgod has been instrumental in bridging the gap between African and foreign artistes through collaborations.

Smallgod who has two albums to his credit - 'Building Bridges and 'Connecting The Dots' is working on the release of his third studio album.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on GhanaWeb TV's Talkertainment with Paula Amma Broni, the songwriter who was born in London disclosed how the Ghanaian music industry welcomed him.

"I just started music and I have always been behind the scene so I did my works. I have done the groundwork. It wasn't because I wanted to belong. It is something I was just doing so I will say, they needed me... I am helping people so it doesn't matter whether I belong or not. I am just getting the job done," he told GhanaWeb.

Also speaking on why he never sings on his songs, Smallgod noted that he produces the song and assists so that everything goes well adding that he prefers musicians to shine on his projects.

"It is like DJ Khaled, what does he do? You create the beat and you direct what artiste goes in there, you are the executive producer. You do everything with them and you make it happen. It is your song featuring them. I didn't sing but I was part of the creation," he explained.

Watch the full episode of Talkertainment below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
