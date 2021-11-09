Talkertainment: Exclusive interview with Stonebwoy

Tue, 9 Nov 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
On this episode of Talkertainment, Stonebwoy opens up on his latest fight against illegal mining (galamsey).
He also shares his opinion about the new IGP, George Akufo-Dampare, and issues surrounding the recent arrest of his colleagues (Medikal and Shatta Wale)
Stonebwoy also shares his opinion on the practice of publicity stunts in the entertainment industry.
Watch out for more interesting revelations in the full interview which premieres on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, on;
YouTube: GhanaWebTV
Facebook: GhanaWeb
Watch exerpts of the video below:
