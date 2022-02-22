Talkertainment: Exclusive interview with comedian OB Amponsah

It’s a fresh start to the year 2022 on GhanaWeb TV's Talkertainment and popular Ghanaian stand-up comedian, OB Amponsah, graces our screens as the first guest to feature on the program.

OB, who gained extra popularity after sharing an expensive joke about former President John Mahama while on stage, landing him in the bad books of the NDC, shares interesting moments his career has been saddled with in the quest to pursue his dreams.



The multi-talented comedian, besides his 6-year practice in the medical field, and his rib-cracking skills, also discloses other areas he is gifted in.



Don’t miss this and many more interesting revelations on this episode of Talkertainment with your favorite host, Elsie Lamar, which airs on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.



