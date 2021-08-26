Talkertainment: Helen Asante cites ills within the movie industry

Ghanaian actress, Helen Asante is our guest for this edition of Talkertainment. The popular actress, among several other topics, discussed some factors that led to the ‘almost collapse' of the Ghanaian movie industry.

She has blamed the 'redundant' nature of the movie industry on some producers who have failed to set their priorities right.



She also disclosed how several plans to introduce investors into the field proved futile adding that they are scared of their inability to realize profit.



“Investors are not ready to invest here. They’ll rather invest in where they can see profit. I tried to get some of my rich friends to invest here but they have refused. Also we still don’t understand the film business here. The Film Producers Association of Ghana are present but we don’t see anything. As for Ghana Actors Guild, they’ll wake up someday,” she told Elsie Lamar on Talkertainment.



The actress also bemoaned how the movie industry has been invaded by ‘slay queens’ adding that it has somewhat attributed to its collapse.



Helen Asante also narrated her harrowing heartbreak experience, challenges as a female actress, and her lack to taste for social media.



The Ghanaian actress shot her first role as a palace maiden in Venus Film’s 'Wedlock Of The Gods'. The same year, she had the role of a prostitute in 'Crime To Christ' starring top actor Majid Michel.

Hot shot production from Nigeria –Lagos later contracted her for TV series 'About To Wed', where she was featured in an episode as Rita, a University student schooling in Nigeria.



Back in Ghana, she was casted for 'In The Eyes Of My Husband' alongside Juliet Ibrahim, Van Vicker and Nadia Buari.







Watch the video below:



