Talkertainment: I wish every young artiste could experience Sarkodie's touch - Sefa

Sefa shares her experience working with Sarkodie
Sarkodie featured on her single 'Fever'
Sefa describes Sarkodie as amazing and supportive colleague
Rapper Sarkodie has been described as an amazing personality by Ghanaian female musician, Sefa.
The young and budding musician has detailed her experience working with the award-winning rapper on her hit single 'Fever' which also featured South Africa's DJ Tira.
Sefa believes that Sarkodie's verse did magic to the track which currently enjoys massive airplay in Ghana and parts of the African continent.
Speaking in an interview on Talkertainment on GhanaWeb TV, Sefa revealed that she never dreamt of having one of Ghana's biggest artiste on her song.
"He putting a verse on my song is something I've always dreamed about. I wish every young artiste coming up could experience that because it just opens up your mind," she told the host of the show, Elsie Lamar.
Speaking highly of Sark, she added: "It's amazing, and just the vibe. I never really thought he was that friendly till we were in the UK together. It is an amazing feeling. He is somebody that you have a lot to learn from. He is teaching you his ways because he introduced us to other industry players he was working with."
The Black Avenue signee has admonished music lovers to support and promote her good music adding that she has more to offer in the showbiz industry.
"I just released the song I did with Sarkodie, and one of the biggest artiste in South Africa, DJ Tira which is doing amazing... make sure to stream the songs. A lot of amazing things are coming up. I love to keep quiet on things till they come up so let's just keep our fingers crossed," she added.
