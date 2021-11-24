Talkertainment: I wish every young artiste could experience Sarkodie's touch - Sefa

Sefa shares her experience working with Sarkodie

Sarkodie featured on her single 'Fever'



Sefa describes Sarkodie as amazing and supportive colleague



Rapper Sarkodie has been described as an amazing personality by Ghanaian female musician, Sefa.



The young and budding musician has detailed her experience working with the award-winning rapper on her hit single 'Fever' which also featured South Africa's DJ Tira.



Sefa believes that Sarkodie's verse did magic to the track which currently enjoys massive airplay in Ghana and parts of the African continent.



Speaking in an interview on Talkertainment on GhanaWeb TV, Sefa revealed that she never dreamt of having one of Ghana's biggest artiste on her song.