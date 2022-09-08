Talkertainment: Sista Afia talks about music and support from Ghanaians

Ghanaian female musician, Sista Afia has a tall list of hit songs to her credit, right from her first single 'Krokro No' to 'Asouden'.

She has enjoyed a successful career in the music industry, although she hasn't bagged enough awards for her hard work.



According to Afia, she owes her success to Ghanaians who have held her down from the start of her journey to date.



Her dream is to win a BET Award for the nation and also take Ghanaian music internationally.



The celebrated singer graces the latest episode of GhanaWeb TV's Talkertainment with Paula Amma Broni.



Speaking on the show, Sista Afia who is currently promoting her single 'Makwe' debunked dating rumours with some of her male colleagues, including Shatta Wale and Kelvyn Boy.



She denied ever kissing Shatta in the music video of their 2018 hit single, 'Jeje'

“It was through the ‘Jeje’ video that the whole rumour of me dating Shatta sparked, but it was never true. Shatta Wale is like my godfather. He is somebody that I call and tell my mind, and he tells me his mind too. We have that vibe. I don't blame you guys for thinking that way. There was never a kiss,” she disclosed in her interview with GhanaWeb.



Sista Afia for the first time got personal about music and her private life, listing the qualities she seeks in her dream man.



Watch the full episode of Talkertainment below:







