Teacher Kwadwo departs Ghana for ‘abroad’ following GES sack

Ghanaian comedian, Teacher Kwadwo

Ghanaian comedian Michael Kwadwo Afriyie known widely as Teacher Kwadwo has reportedly left the shores of Ghana for abroad days after he was given the sack by GES.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) took disciplinary action against Teacher Kwadwo for misconduct and insubordination.



In a recent update, Teacher Kwadwo has shared a photo of himself at the airport with a caption that intimates that he has decided to leave Ghana for good.



His caption suggested that since he was not welcomed in Ghana, he has decided to relocate abroad where he would be appreciated and welcomed.



George Oware wrote: "We know you are doing well already and don’t need GES money but please for the sake of the kids you love to teach, stop making it look like being a teacher didn’t mean so much to you."

Christineghato wrote: "Oh Teacher Kwadwo, I wish you well. I hope you find employment. Very sad that in 2021 living in a democratic country, one can not speak his truth. Nothing lasts forever. All the best."



Stunna_Brown wrote: "Never experienced such intolerance level ever since I was born whaaat… Hmm may God open doors for you bro."



