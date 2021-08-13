Teacher Kwadwo faces disciplinary committee again for fighting against the system

Ghanaian comedian and professional teacher, Michael Owusu Afriyie popularly known as Teacher Kwadwo has given a vivid narration about what ensued between himself and Akrofuom District Education disciplinary committee over alleged professional misconduct.

In a video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, Teacher Kwadwo revealed that there was some form of intimidation from the committee members during the sitting but that notwithstanding he did not kowtow to their whims and caprices.



According to him, a committee member was “ranting” and trying to raise his voice to tame him but that didn’t work and was then told the meeting was over, therefore, should leave, just after some few minutes, with the committee members telling him, he will be served with another letter.

Watch the video below:



