Teacher Kwadwo rants as GES sacks him

Popular Ghanaian teacher cum comedian, Teacher Kwadwo

Teacher Kwadwo bemoans ill-treatment from GES

Teacher Kwadwo ousted out of teaching profession



Teacher Kwadwo promises to teach GES a lesson



Michael Owusu Afriyie popularly known as ‘Teacher Kwadwo’ has publicly reacted to the withdrawal of his teaching license by the Ghana Education Service (GES).



Teacher Kwadwo’s teaching profession has been cut short by GES on the grounds of misconduct as stated in his dismissal letter.



Without posting a draft of the letter on social media, the comedian cum trained teacher in an earlier post to confirm the incident wrote;

“Okay, so for some “PROFESSIONAL” reasons I can’t post the content of the letter here but all that is in the letter is that, My District Education Office through Ghana Education Service says that, they have sacked me. Their reasons are very funny. This is going to be the 1st ever TEACHER vs GES fight in the history of Ghana Education. Y’all relax because it will be all over the news soon and y’all will know the head and tail of it. Ɛbɛyɛ butubutu.”



He has since been on a ranting spree on his Facebook page. Teacher Kwadwo said the letter issued to him on Friday, December 17, 2021 was originally dated October 27, 2021.



By this, he concluded that the GES had typed his dismissal letter long ago and was waiting for an opportunity to present it to him.



Teacher Kwadwo who had been in a longstanding feud with the GES has insisted that he has been a target.



“The SACKING letter that was given to me yesterday is dated “27th october 2021”. Abeg what was yesterday’s date? Meaning, they have typed the letter looooong time and was looking for an opportunity but since they don’t get it, they have given it to me like that. Wɔn atetɛ me akyɛ!

In a series of posts, he vowed not to let the issue slide.



Teacher Kwadwo prior to his dismissal was summoned by GES over 'professional misconduct'. On August 10, 2021, he faced the Akrofuom District Education Directorate.



He has been one of the vocal educators in recent times who has called on the Ghana Education Service to fix the country’s educational system.



From poor remuneration to poor classrooms, Teacher Kwadwo has been touring various parts of the country to bring to light some of the teething challenges facing the education sector.



Although the GES has not explained its decision, Teacher Kwadwo has insisted that it is as a result of his rigorous social media campaign aimed at highlighting major issues affecting the teaching profession and the need for urgent attention.

Read the posts below.















