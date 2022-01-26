Tears, hugs as Afia Schwarzenegger’s children show up at her father’s one-week celebration

Afia Schwarzenegger mourns dad

Actress holds event to mark one week of father's passing



Afia Schwarzenegger's children console her



It was an emotional moment to behold when the children of Afia Schwarzenegger arrived at an event to commemorate one week of the passing of Augustine Agyei, father of the celebrity.



Amid tears, the comedienne gave her children a passionate hug that lasted for almost two minutes, an act that courted the attention of journalists covering the event as they captured the occasion on camera.



The ceremony is being held at De Temple Petroleum, Achimota, with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Considering the level of Afia Schwarzenegger’s popularity, the event is expected to be witnessed by many celebrities, friends, and fans of the comedienne who will throng the venue to mourn with the bereaved.



Augustine Agyei, 83, died on January 17, 2022, after battling with illness for months. Afia Schwarzenegger announced the passing of her father on Instagram with a photo that captured both.



Shortly after her father's passing, two of her friends, Tracey Boakye and Diamond Appiah, paid a visit to Afia Schwarzenegger to mourn with her.



In a video that made rounds on social media, Diamond Appiah and Tracey Boakye were captured in their friend’s home, consoling and offering her hugs.



Earlier, the controversial comedienne lamented how her father’s condition had worsened. She mentioned she was not living her best life as a result of that.

The showbiz personality reiterated the daunting task involved in handling her father’s situation in a video-making round on the internet.



“Whenever I have to do basic chores for my father like bath him, change his diaper, and put him to sleep, it makes me sad. It makes me really sad. I wonder what we are living for in this world. It makes me really sad. It breaks my heart and I become helpless,” she said.







