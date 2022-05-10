Teflon Flexx releases new single 'Prayer'

Teflon Flexx is a Ghanaian singer

Ghanaian singer Teflon Flexx is out with a new single titled Prayer.

The song produced by BabaWvd is a call for help from the Most High God to solve issues.



He addresses the struggles, and difficulties the youth are currently experiencing in the current state of the Ghanaian economy.



Teflon Flexx is gradually becoming the voice of the street, as he has shifted from his usual party mood, to addressing real-life social issues being experienced by the Youth.



Although touching on social issues, the song also has a danceable groove to it, courtesy the high tempo instrumentation.

The singer was recently verified on social media platform Twitter and to celebrate he asked Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie to give him two minutes of his time.



He tweeted; “Now that I’m verified, when I wake up in the morning first person I’ll dm is @sarkodie all I want is 2 minutes of his time. Make he take 2 minutes dash me for charity reasons.”



Teflon Flexx is gearing up to organize his “Loud In Madina” show at the Cali Lounge in Madina on Saturday 14th May.