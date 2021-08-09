Tehillah Experience: John Dumelo surprises patrons with 'wild' performance

• John Dumelo led a ‘power packed’ praise session at the 2021 Tehillah Experience

It was an utmost surprise to many when actor cum politician, John Dumelo mounted the stage to deliver a spirit-filled performance at the 2021 Tehillah Experience.



With a powerful voice, Mr. Dumelo led a power-packed praise session.



Backed by a group of choristers, he sang a rendition of ‘Joyful noise’, a song originally performed by popular Nigerian gospel musician, Eben.



The energy exhibited throughout his performance coupled with the cheers from the crowd created a charged atmosphere at the ICGC Calvary Temple auditorium.

John has proven that aside from acting, politics, and farming, he has a singing talent which he had hidden from the public all these years.



The auditorium was filled to capacity as Ghanaians from all works of life thronged the ICGC Calvary Temple on August 8, 2021, to witness Ohemaa Mercy’s Tehillah Experience.



The event was graced with performances from Ceccy Twum, MoG, Prosper Ochimana, Uncle Ato, Francis Amo, Phil Thompson, and many more.







