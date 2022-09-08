2
Tell Ghanaians we used to have threesomes - Tonardo to Afia Schwarzenegger

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nana Tonardo has made some damming revelations about some things he and his nemesis, Afia Schwarzenegger, were involved in when they were friends.

He has therefore asked Ghanaians to take their mouths out of their case.

In a video the socialite shared on Instagram barely 24 hours ago, he mentioned that he and the mother of three used to engage in threesomes with interested people for reasons he didn't disclose.

According to Tonardo, the pastor, Afia mentioned that he gave him GHC30,000 wanted to engage in a threesome with him, but he declined.

He therefore dared Afia to mention the preacher's name, so he tells the rest of the story.

“Afia and I have done so many things in this life that we are in. For those who have taken this as a world cup and are fighting for her, you have no idea. Afia, I have told you already and I am saying it again, if you are woman enough, mention the pastor's name and I will explain the rest to Ghanaians.

“Afia, tell Ghanaians that that pastor you claim to have given me money in Kumasi used to sleep with you. Make Ghanaians aware that that pastor you said gave me GHC30,000 that you mentioned, wanted you and me to have a threesome with him.

“Mention the pastor’s name if you are confident enough, and I will explain the rest. I have told Ghanaians to take their mouths off my case with Afia. Afia and I have done so many things in our lives. Afia, if you are explaining to Ghanaians explain it well,” he revealed.

Tonardo also mentioned that he rejected having a threesome with Afia and the pastor because of the preacher's title and who he was.

“Don't sit there and throw dust in the eyes of Ghanaians. Make Ghanaians aware that the pastor wanted you and me to have a threesome with him because this is something we have been doing. As we walk around, naturally, we are cheap.

“That's why you are my friend. Let Ghanaians know that when you told me about the pastor's intentions for us to have a threesome, I told you I couldn't because of his kind of person. I also told you it’s not any money he can give me,” he added.



