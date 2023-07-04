0
'Tell your wack ass fans I don’t give a fuck about you' - Anita Brown warns Davido

Anita Brown, the alleged side chick of Afrobeats singer David Adeleke widely known as Davido, has issued a severe warning to the singer to pass along to his followers.

The American businesswoman instructed Davido to inform his fans that she doesn't care about the singer and asks them to respect her space in a tweet posted on her Twitter page.

Anita claimed that the superstar had given his fans her phone number and that she found the act offensive.

Anita, who described Davido's followers as "wack," claimed that the topic was irrelevant to her and that she didn't care about anything involving the musician.

She wrote: "Yo @davido tell your wack ass fans I don’t give a FCK about you bro This is annoying You gave out my number It’s annoying cause i don’t care for you. This shit is Irrelevant We both know my body Idc about nothing having to do with you."

Source: www.mynigeria.com
