Tema boys say Sarkodie is rude and snobbish - DKB claims

Ghanaian Comedian, DKB

DKB talks about Tema boys

Social media users react to DKB’s post on Sarkodie



Sarkodie named president of ‘Stingy Men Association’



Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonney, well known as DKB, has said he hung out with some Tema boys who bitterly whined about Sarkodie, saying he is impolite and arrogant.



According to a Twitter post by the comedian, the street boys mentioned that they have shown so much love to Sarkodie but his attitude towards them is unwelcoming.



“Yesterday I was in Tema hanging out with some of the street boys & the way they complained bitterly about Sarkodie being rude & snobbish to them after all the love they've shown him as a Tema boy.

“I didn't know what to say but to tell them, sometimes we celebs are not in the mood,” he tweeted on March 20, 2022.



Following his post, some social media users have been sharing their thoughts.



“You people haven't followed this guy keenly, he denigrates Sark the least chance he gets. I feel like he subtly hates Sark. Did he ever speak about Shatta not responding to his mother being on the streets?” a user said.



Another added that, “So true plus he is stingy, u forgot u add that one,” while a third tweep commented, “Sometimes I hear things like this and I have to laugh!!! What do they want @sarkodie to do? Come and visit them at their various homes.”



The rumours surrounding the ‘None Living Things’ crooner being stingy and rude has lingered for a while.

In January 2021, the Sarkcess Music boss was infamous conferred with the President of the ‘Stingy Men Association in Ghana' by social media users, a tag Sarkodie confirmed himself.



The movement, which was instigated by Nigerians on Twitter for fun, gained worldwide attention with most celebrities joining in it.





