Temi Otedola shows off her huge diamond ring from Mr Eazi

Award-winning singer, Mr Eazi, went all out to secure a huge diamond ring that fits the personality of his girlfriend, Temi Otedola, daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola.



As the saying goes, diamonds are a girl's best friend and who couldn't love to flaunt a ring from the love of her life?



The longtime girlfriend, Temi on Sunday, April 10, announced that the singer had popped up the question. She is officially engaged to her sweetheart.



Days after the big announcement, she has given fans a look at her wedding band. It is now obvious that Eazi splashed thousands of dollars on the square halo engagement ring.

The viral images also captured Mr Eazi passionately kissing his wife-to-be after accepting his proposal.



Reacting to Temi's Instagram post, the 'Leg Over' crooner wrote: "Who be dat guy wey dey chop lips like dat!! Lmao."



Mr Eazi disclosed that he had a sound sleep the night he proposed to the actress and movie producer. He shared a bedroom picture with the caption: "I’ve never slept this good."



