0
Menu
Entertainment

Tems co-writes Rihanna’s comeback single

Tems Co Writes Rihanna Sigers, Tems and Rihanna

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Temilade Openiyi who is popularly known as Tems continues to prove her mettle in the music industry as she confirmed she co-wrote “Lift Me Up”.

The song on the Wakanda Forever soundtrack album is Rihanna’s first single in six years. It is due for release on 28 October (today).

It is the first time since 28 January 2016 that Rihanna would put out any music since she released her eighth studio album, ‘Anti.’

The song, according to Tems is a tribute to the late Chadwick Bossman.

She co-wrote the song alongside producer Ludwing Göransson and director Ryan Coogler.

Aside from co-writing the song, Tems performed Bob Marley’s ‘No Woman No Cry’ one of the songs on the Black Panther: Wakana Forever soundtrack album.

Another budding young talent, Rema has also been revealed as one of the voices on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer on an unnamed track.

The soundtrack album for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will be released on 4 November, Premium Times reports.

The song is now available for pre-save on Spotify and Apple Music.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a 2022 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Black Panther.

It is the sequel to Black Panther (2018) starring Chadwick Boseman, who died two years ago of Colon Cancer at 43.

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Rebellion Group of 95': How Mahama described anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs
Mahama backs Akufo-Addo's call
Majority caucus now fully behind Ofori-Atta' – Dep. Majority Whip
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges