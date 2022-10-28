Tems co-writes Rihanna’s comeback single

Sigers, Tems and Rihanna

Temilade Openiyi who is popularly known as Tems continues to prove her mettle in the music industry as she confirmed she co-wrote “Lift Me Up”.

The song on the Wakanda Forever soundtrack album is Rihanna’s first single in six years. It is due for release on 28 October (today).



It is the first time since 28 January 2016 that Rihanna would put out any music since she released her eighth studio album, ‘Anti.’



The song, according to Tems is a tribute to the late Chadwick Bossman.



She co-wrote the song alongside producer Ludwing Göransson and director Ryan Coogler.



Aside from co-writing the song, Tems performed Bob Marley’s ‘No Woman No Cry’ one of the songs on the Black Panther: Wakana Forever soundtrack album.

Another budding young talent, Rema has also been revealed as one of the voices on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer on an unnamed track.



The soundtrack album for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will be released on 4 November, Premium Times reports.



The song is now available for pre-save on Spotify and Apple Music.



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a 2022 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Black Panther.



It is the sequel to Black Panther (2018) starring Chadwick Boseman, who died two years ago of Colon Cancer at 43.