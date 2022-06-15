0
Entertainment

Tems diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis; postpones two shows

Tems Singer Hdu.png Nigerian singer, Tems

Wed, 15 Jun 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian artiste, Temilade Openiyi known as Tems has disclosed that she is dealing with some health issues which could affect her upcoming shows in the United Kingdom as she might not be fit enough to perform.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, she stated that she was diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis.

"It breaks my heart to say this but there has been no other option for me. I'm not feeling too good at the moment. After my last performance, I was diagnosed with Reflux Laryngitis and I have to take some time off to protect what's left of my voice.

"On doctor's order, I have to postpone the two shows this week. The new dates for both shows will be announced tomorrow," the statement read.

The two shows were set to be held in Birmingham and London on the 15th of June and 17th of July respectively.

Read the statement below:

Source: mynigeria.com
