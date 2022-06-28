Tems praises Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade for BET awards success

Nigerian Musician, Tems

BET Award winner, Tems has expressed gratitude to other female afrobeats stars who paved the way for her in her music journey.

She made this known after emerging as the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday 26th June 2022.



She tweeted her gratitude to Asa, Omawumi, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Niniola, Simi, and other female stars whose talents and efforts formed a spine for the female end of the industry.



In the tweet, Tems acknowledged the contributions of these women who made it possible for her to make music and achieve the success that has taken her to the BET stage, where she became the first African female artist to win a BET award.



"I'm taking today to appreciate all the Sisters today. Thank you for existing; thank you for deciding to get up and do something because someone saw that and became inspired by it." The tweet read.



Tems went further to give a shout-out to the current crop of female Afrobeats stars. "When I see anyone of you gracing a stage, I feel like that's me. We're all winning and we're about to move in like a Tsunami," Tems said in the shout-out to fast-rising talents Ayra Starr, Gyakie, Fave, and Amaerae.

