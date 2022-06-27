0
Menu
Entertainment

Tems wins Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards

Tems Singer Hdu.png Nigerian Musician, Tems

Mon, 27 Jun 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer Tems has bagged the 2022 BET Awards as the Best International Act.

This makes her the first African female to win the Best International Category.

The star reached an ultimate high in her career in 2021 with her contributions to WIzkid's 'Essence' earning her wide international recognition.

She also featured on Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' album which further elevated her as one of Nigeria's biggest international export.

Tems has finally joined Ice Prince, Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy as Nigerians who have won the enviable award.

Watch the video below:

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
A squatter can claim ownership of your land after 10 years – Dr Oduro Osae
'Delay is not denial' - Ghanaian lady called to bar after pursuing law for 11 years says
Akufo-Addo leaves for Portugal on Presidential jet
8 times Akufo-Addo used ultra-luxury-chartered flights
Top GRA official dies after his vehicle plunged into river Boti
‘Things were not this bad when I joined the Occupy Ghana Friday protest’ – Samson Anyenini
I’m completely dissatisfied with this government, they have failed – Kwesi Pratt
What happened when Kwabena Agyapong met Rawlings
Details of the symbol of authority of the Ashanti Region, the Asanteman flag
Diamond Appiah reacts to Jackie Appiah’s plush mansion