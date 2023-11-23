Tension in Mr Ibu’s family as wife allegedly arrests sons, 'adopted daughter' over N300m donation

Mr. Ibu (Middle), his wife Stella (Right) and Jazmin (Left)

Rising tensions within Mr Ibu's family have taken a concerning turn, with the actor's wife, Stella Maris, reportedly orchestrating the arrest of her husband's adopted daughter cum side chick, Jasmine, along with his sons.

This dramatic development follows a public feud within the family, with Stella Maris accusing Jasmine of attempting to sabotage her marriage to the ailing actor.



In a recent revelation by Nollywood actress Doris Ogala, it is alleged that Jasmine and Mr Ibu’s sons are currently detained at Alagbon Police Station due to Mrs. Stella Maris's reported involvement in their arrest.



Ogala further claims that the arrest stems from an accusation that Jasmine transferred a substantial 300 million donation from Mr Ibu's account. The funds were intended for the actor's medical treatment, but Stella Maris purportedly intended to divert the money for personal gains, including purchasing a new smartphone and a house.



However, investigations reveal that the contributed amount did not reach the alleged 300 million mark.

The detailed text reads, "Jasmine and Ibu’s sons were arrested at Alagbon Police Station. They are detained there. Ibu’s wife alleged that Jasmine moved 300 million out of the account Ibu’s wife allegedly wanted them to buy her a new house from the money contributed so far for Ibu’s treatments. That’s why she arrested Jasmine. But investigation states that the money contributed isn’t even up to 300 million."







