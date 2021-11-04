Term it 'sponsorship' if you’re in an office romance with a married man

• Individuals have been advised on office romance

• An HR practitioner says dating a married man ends at sexual pleasure



• She made this known on Moans&Cuddles



A Human Resource Practitioner, Fransisca Ashong, has stated that an office romance with a married man has a low probability of ending in a long-lasting relationship.



According to her, women who are engaged in an office romance with a married man do so for their sexual pleasures and favour at their workplace.



"If a single person is dating, that's okay but assuming my boss who is married shows interest in me who is single, where is he going to take me? Nowhere. At that instance, the lady knows so well that her boss is married and not ready to have a second wife so all they are going to have is just sex," she told host, Paulina Dedaa Opoku.

She noted that a single person dating in an office space is okay, depending on the policy of the organisation.



Francisca added that individuals who find love in the eye of a co-worker should do well to inform their HR about their affair.



"If people who are not married are having an office romance, most of the time, their expectation is to study each other and get married. It is only a few who just want to tap, tap and have sex and just go. Most of the time, I think they have a positive mind," she said.







