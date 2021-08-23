Terry Bonchaka died a virgin - Former manager reveals

Ace music producer Kwame Appiah, known in the music industry as Kwame Mickey has made a shocking revelation about the late Terry Bonchaka.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Afro Joint hosted by Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus 101.9FM, he indicated the late Terry Bonchaka was a disciplined musician and he wasn’t surprised when he found out that the talented musician was a virgin when he died.



According to the former manager, Terry Bonchaka was unarguably the best Dancehall/Raggae artiste of his generation.



“His death shook the nation, leaving several fans including myself devastated," he added.



Terry Bonchaka died in a ghastly car accident on October 29, 2003, while returning from a show at the University of Ghana, Legon.



He died at the tender age of 21 at a time when he literally monopolized the airwaves and concerts across the length and breadth of the country.

Terry Bonchaka was known for his unique sense of fashion and stage performance. He inspired a lot of artists despite his young age.



The likes of Shatta Wale, who is considered the biggest Dancehall artiste presently, often cite Terry Bonchaka as his influence.



