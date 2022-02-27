Thank God for making me the woman He wants - Moesha Buduong

Actress Moesha Boduong

Moesha says she is in love with God

Actress thanks God for saving her life



Dot quit praying, Moesha advises



Born-again actress, Moesha Buduong has praised God for turning her life around for good, following the divine encounter back in 2021.



According to Moesha, she is crazily in love with her maker for the new transformation in her life.



The actress in an appreciation post to God on Sunday, February 27, described her new status as part of God’s perfect plan for her life.

"God I just want to say thank you for loving me and making me the woman you want me to be. I love my God soo much," her post read.



She again advised believers to constantly pray to experience the miracle of God in their lives.



See Moesha's posts below:



